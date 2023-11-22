Dunki: Drop 2- The first track 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer is all things love

The makers of Dunki have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya, the first heart-warming melody from the film

In Pic: Lutt Putt Gaya poster

The makers of Dunki have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya, the first heart-warming melody from the film. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.

This melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold.

After the release of the song Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to share the new of the same. King Khan wrote, "Now time to go for the rest of the days journey. Have fun guys and girls. Thank u for your time. Enjoy Lutt Putt a little more….until next time. Love u all. #Dunki"

Earlier, King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film. Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.