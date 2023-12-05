Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy introduces his friends and what leads them to England

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

'Dunki' Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film spans 25 years, introduces pivotal characters

The Dunki: Drop 4, gives the audiences a much anticipated glimpse into the most heart-warming film of the year. Crafted by the ace storyteller and director, Rajkumar Hirani, starring the much loved Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as a part of a fantastic ensemble cast featuring, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.



The Dunki drop 4, unveiled today, offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a… pic.twitter.com/gEnhzHFJKZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 5, 2023

Encapsulating all the myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

Rajkumar Hirani, known for his exceptional storytelling, took fans on a whirlwind journey, starting with Dunki Drop 1 on SRK's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 further tugged at our heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, a poignant melody echoing the emotions of homecoming. The Dunki Drop 4, beautifully unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki route—the path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination. As the trailer concludes with a glimpse of SRK in an older avatar, it leaves us yearning for more, eagerly anticipating the extraordinary journey that awaits.



Dunki is not just a film; it's an immersive experience, that promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. Get ready to embark on a rollercoaster of emotions with Dunki—where let your dreams take flight, friendships blossom, and the magic of the film unfolds.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release worldwide on 21st December 2023.