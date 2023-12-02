Dunki: Just a few weeks before the release, Shah Rukh conducted his famous #AskSRK session where he answered his fans' queries related to his upcoming film

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Listen to this article Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan says he knew ‘hardly anything’ about Rajkumar Hirani directorial before saying yes to it x 00:00

After two back-to-back hits, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit theatres on 22nd December. 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Just a few weeks before the release, Shah Rukh conducted his famous #AskSRK session where he answered his fans' queries related to his upcoming film. A fan asked Shah Rukh, “How much did you know about this #Dunki thing before doing this film and what fascinated you most about this project #AskSRK”

To which SRK said, “Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunki.”

And that’s the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunki https://t.co/Io78e8R8UU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Another fan shared his thoughts and said, “#AskSrk sorry sir but I am more excited for dunki. Not because of you but because of Rajkumar hirani.”

To which the superstar replied, “And that’s the right reason. I am also excited to be in a Raju film. Films are a directors medium….hero toh aate jaate rehte hain! #Dunki”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 22nd of December 2023.