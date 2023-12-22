Dunki vs Salaar: Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai alleges foul play, says this is a 'new tactic to kill films'

Dunki vs Salaar:

Dunki vs Salaar: It was reported that the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' had threatened to pull out the film from PVR-INOX multiplexes and Miraj cinemas in southern territories. Reason: The multiplex chain is reportedly going back on its promise of playing fair and allocating an equal number of screens and shows to Prashanth Neel’s action thriller. They are said to be favouring Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' after he offered them a lucrative deal on Tuesday night. Even as the issue seems to be dying down with 'Salaar' getting an excellent advance booking, Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai alleged that all rumours of foul play are true.

On Thursday night, Manoj spoke to ViralBollywood and alleged that they are not being allowed to open bookings for Salaar. He however did not take any names. "The film is releasing tomorrow and they’re still fighting. Prabhas is right in not wanting to screen at theaters in the South. The producer is asking me why I won’t open bookings, but they aren’t letting me do so. I’m trying to sort out the issue,” he said.

Manoj said that he urged both the filmmakers of 'Dunki' and 'Salaar' to not release the film at the same time. However, none paid heed to his request. "No one thinks of exhibitors like me when they do things like these. This is a new tactic to kill films,” he alleged, adding, “The distributors are at fault for this mess. People keep coming to book tickets for Salaar and I have to turn them away. I will release the film at any cost tomorrow, but I don’t like it when such fights happen. I’ve been screening Dunki since this morning, let’s see how it does," he said.

As per reports, booking has opened for four shows of 'Salaar' at Gaiety Galaxy. Bookings have also opened at some PVR INOX properties in South India

It is to be seen who emerges victorious in the Dunki vs Salaar box office clash.