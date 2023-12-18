Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays Vardharaja Mannaar in the film Salaar spoke highly about the scale of the film and vision of director Prashanth Neel. He also recalled calling Prabhas after film's narration

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film 'Salaar: Cease Fire Part 1' is all set to hit the big screens on December 22. The film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and is among one of the most anticipated films. Despite a clash with SRK's 'Dunki', the film is seeing a good advance collection,

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays Vardharaja Mannaar in the film is all praise for the movie and director Prashanth Neel. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj talked about 'Salaar'. "On top of all the spectacular action, huge set pieces, it is a drama. I keep telling Prabhas that 'Salaar' is like Game of Thrones. I keep comparing because it is an intense drama with very intricate character dynamics.”

Prithviraj revealed that he heard the narration of the film in Hyderabad from Neel when he was shooting for his Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy'. He said that Prabhas was first person he called after listening to the narration and told him that it is 'about time' that he did a film like 'Salaar'. “Because even as a filmmaker, I am excited to see him in this space."

"He is one of those huge stars who are delightfully unaware of his own stardom. He will be on set, and will be the last person to sit down. If another actor doesn’t have a chair, he will keep standing till they don’t get one. He is a gentleman. Never once did I feel that I am in another industry, so I am not the lead star on a set. That thought didn’t even cross my mind. Prabhas is a big star but comfortable and secure enough to have another actor play such a big role, have screen time and so much importance throughout the film," said Prithviraj praising his co-star.

“When I talk to him about the films that he wants to do, he keeps telling me, ‘Sir, it’s kind of a trap after Baahubali. I keep getting pushed to these big ticket, Rs 400-500 cr films but as an actor I also want to try different thing, I want to do a love story, a comedy.’ It is amazing he thinks that way,” he added.

Further praising the captain of the ship, Neel, the actor said, "He is very good with his crew and there is an absolute sense of a team on his sets. Everyone has a sense of ownership and that is such a blessing to create as a filmmaker. It tells you the kind of a person Prashant is, he evokes that sense of ownership in everyone on a set."

“The amount of time and effort he puts into writing is often not talked about enough. There is a popular misconception that mainstream popular action entertainers are easy to write– No. They are tough to write, it requires real talent,” he added.