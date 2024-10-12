The video shows Kajol coming down the stairs when she lost her balance and was about to fall, but her sister Tanishaa saved he

In Pic: Kajol. Pic/Instant bollywood

Listen to this article Oops! Kajol drops phone at Durga Puja pandal, fans say, ‘Can relate to the clumsiness’ x 00:00

Kajol, who has been actively managing the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu, popularly known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, was visiting the venue when she experienced a momentary mishap. While coming down the stairs at the pandal, the actress accidentally dropped her phone, giving fans a relatable moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol's Phone Drop Moment

The incident happened on Saturday. In a video posted on a paparazzi account, the actress was seen accidentally dropping her phone. The video shows Kajol coming down the stairs when she lost her balance and was about to fall, but her sister Tanishaa saved her. However, the phone slipped from her hands. Kajol looked shocked as she dropped her phone. The actress was seen wearing a stunning red and white Bengali saree. She had her hair down, with bold lips and minimal makeup to complete her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Fans React to the Clip

As the video went viral, fans began reacting to it. While some asked her to be careful, others said they could relate to her. One fan wrote, "Mein apne apko clumsiness se relate kar pati hu Kajol se (I can relate to Kajol’s clumsiness)." Another fan jokingly wrote, "Kajol ma'am jab dekho tab pisalti rahti h." A third fan said, "Mobile ki halat kaisi hai ab koi bataega?" Another added, "Koi baat nahi, Ajay Devgn ne naya mobile order kar liya hoga."

Kajol Lost Her Cool

Yesterday, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was seen losing her cool at people in the puja area wearing shoes. A video of the actress shouting at people has surfaced online, where she was asking them not to come near the puja area while wearing shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the video, Kajol is heard saying, "Everybody who is wearing shoes, please move aside. All of you, please have respect for the puja and don’t push against the barricade because it will only lead to interference." Kajol can be seen wearing an indigo and pink saree in the video.

What’s Next for Kajol on the Work Front?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It will be available for streaming from October 25. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. The film is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.