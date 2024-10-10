Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a lovely bond, and the veteran actress is often seen in a joyful mood around Kajol

In Pic: Jaya Bachchan and Kajol

Listen to this article Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug as the former reaches Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings x 00:00

Just like every year, Rani Mukerji and Kajol are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women's University in Juhu, popularly known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. Following tradition, Jaya Bachchan has also arrived at the pandal to seek the blessings of Durga. Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a lovely bond, and the veteran actress is often seen in a joyful mood around Kajol. Today, Jaya Bachchan arrived wearing a beautiful yellow saree with a pink border. At the pandal, she met everyone and posed with Kajol for a photo op.

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug

The video of them meeting and posing together has now gone viral, and it’s giving major 'K3G' vibes. In the video, Kajol and Jaya can be seen exchanging a warm hug, and later, they were seen gossiping as well. Honestly, their bond looks so pure. For the day, Kajol opted for a beautiful peach floral saree paired with a strappy blouse. She oozed fashion as she styled her hair in a loose braid adorned with flowers. With an intricate choker and minimal makeup, Kajol once again stole the limelight.

As soon as the video of Bollywood's two queens greeting each other went viral, fans started reacting. One wrote, "Such a nice bond they share." Another commented, "Itna Pyar." A third added, "Jaya Bachchan likes Kajol," while others dropped heart emojis.

Another video from the North Bombay Puja Pandal that has surfaced on the internet shows Kajol making arrangements to ensure smooth operations. The actress was seen asking the paparazzi to shift and was also discussing logistics with the people present at the location.

About North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu:

This pandal, located in Juhu, attracts a host of celebrities, especially following the Mukerji family's Puja. The Mukerji family, along with Sushmita Sen and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, are frequent visitors. The Bachchan family, led by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also graces the pandal. Director Anurag Basu is another familiar face in the crowd.

Yesterday, Kajol and Rani Mukerji treated fans to a bit of nostalgia when they reunited during the Durga Puja celebrations at the famous Juhu Pandal. Their pose together at the pandal reminded fans of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', sparking cute reactions in the comment section from excited fans.

