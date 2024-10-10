Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug as the former reaches Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug as the former reaches Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings

Updated on: 10 October,2024 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a lovely bond, and the veteran actress is often seen in a joyful mood around Kajol

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug as the former reaches Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings

In Pic: Jaya Bachchan and Kajol

Listen to this article
Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug as the former reaches Durga Puja Pandal to seek blessings
x
00:00

Just like every year, Rani Mukerji and Kajol are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women's University in Juhu, popularly known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. Following tradition, Jaya Bachchan has also arrived at the pandal to seek the blessings of Durga. Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share a lovely bond, and the veteran actress is often seen in a joyful mood around Kajol. Today, Jaya Bachchan arrived wearing a beautiful yellow saree with a pink border. At the pandal, she met everyone and posed with Kajol for a photo op.


Jaya Bachchan and Kajol share warm hug


The video of them meeting and posing together has now gone viral, and it’s giving major 'K3G' vibes. In the video, Kajol and Jaya can be seen exchanging a warm hug, and later, they were seen gossiping as well. Honestly, their bond looks so pure. For the day, Kajol opted for a beautiful peach floral saree paired with a strappy blouse. She oozed fashion as she styled her hair in a loose braid adorned with flowers. With an intricate choker and minimal makeup, Kajol once again stole the limelight.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As soon as the video of Bollywood's two queens greeting each other went viral, fans started reacting. One wrote, "Such a nice bond they share." Another commented, "Itna Pyar." A third added, "Jaya Bachchan likes Kajol," while others dropped heart emojis.

Another video from the North Bombay Puja Pandal that has surfaced on the internet shows Kajol making arrangements to ensure smooth operations. The actress was seen asking the paparazzi to shift and was also discussing logistics with the people present at the location.

About North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu:

This pandal, located in Juhu, attracts a host of celebrities, especially following the Mukerji family's Puja. The Mukerji family, along with Sushmita Sen and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, are frequent visitors. The Bachchan family, led by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also graces the pandal. Director Anurag Basu is another familiar face in the crowd.

Yesterday, Kajol and Rani Mukerji treated fans to a bit of nostalgia when they reunited during the Durga Puja celebrations at the famous Juhu Pandal. Their pose together at the pandal reminded fans of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', sparking cute reactions in the comment section from excited fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jaya bachchan kajol durga puja navratri Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK