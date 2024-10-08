In the viral clip, while Shweta Bachchan was seen calling Aishwarya Rai "perfect," meanwhile Jaya Bachchan offered some wedding advice to the then-newlywed Aishwarya

In Pic: Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan

Listen to this article Watch! Video of Jaya Bachchan giving wedding advice to Aishwarya Rai goes viral x 00:00

Bollywood's star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Recently, rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce were circulating in the news. Now, a video has gone viral on social media featuring Jaya Bachchan giving wedding advice to Aishwarya Rai. The video is from an episode of Koffee with Karan, where Jaya Bachchan appeared alongside her daughter Shweta. During the show, Karan Johar asked both of them to give wedding advice to the then-newlywed Aishwarya. In the viral clip, while Shweta was seen calling Aishwarya "perfect," Jaya Bachchan offered some advice.

Jaya Bachchan’s wedding advice to Aishwarya Rai

When Karan Johar asked the duo, Shweta Bachchan called Aishwarya "perfect" and said, "She is perfect, I don’t think we need to give her anything. And she has immense patience, which is going to take her really far. She is fine; she doesn’t need any advice." Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan decided to give wedding advice to her daughter-in-law, saying, "She should continue being as loving and dignified as she is."

As soon as this video went viral, netizens started giving out their opinions on the clip. One said, "I always root for Aishwarya but you know- we don’t know what happens behind close doors. People have different sides to them and we don’t really know who these people actually are.". "Abhishek also openly admires Salman from what I can tell. The Bacchans are notoriously un-clan like when it comes to relations. Like Abhishek and Aishwarya are very lovey dovey with Rekha in public. Even Jaya is occasionally cordial.," wrote another. A third one said, "What the h**l happened that changed these thoughts?? Although, we can never know what goes behind the closed doors. Jaya ji seems sweet and hopeful here and Shweta calling Aishwarya sweet is the complete opposite of how she reacts nowadays!!"

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to the divorce rumours

The Times of India has claimed that Abhishek Bachchan spoke to Bollywood UK Media and addressed the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it," and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting his wedding ring, he shared, "Still married," and added, "I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay; we’re celebrities, we have to take it."