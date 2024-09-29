IIFA 2024: Rani Mukerji dedicates Best Actress win for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to all mothers

Rani Mukerji played the role of a mother who has to fight against a country for the custody of her child in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. The film is based on a real life story

Rani Mukerji

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji, who has won immense critical and commercial acclaim with her heartwrenching performance in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' (2023), bagged the Best Actress award at IIFA. Rani’s film was the first content film post-pandemic to deliver a theatrical hit, thereby boosting the confidence of the entire industry that high-content films were still viable theatrically.

Rani Mukerji gives heartwarming speech upon winning Best Actress

On receiving the award, Rani said in her acceptance speech, "It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the Best Actor Award amid such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career. Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made an impact globally in people's hearts. The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience.”

She added, "The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional.. unconditional love I used to believe was a myth till I had my own. A mother's love knows no law and no pity. It dares all things and crushes anything that stands in its path. No one can come between her and her child. It makes me extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place.”

Rani thanks her fans and audience for coming out to theatres to watch this film and supporting a rare gem of a film like Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

She says, “A big thank you to my fans—your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. Your belief in me is what makes me work harder and strive for the best.. moments like this are possible because of all your prayers. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for giving Mrs. Chatterjee a chance in the theatres when everything else seemed pretty gloomy. I share this honour with you today!”