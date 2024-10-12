On this special day of Dussehra, numerous celebrities graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu for the Sindoor Khela.

Today, in India, many people are joyfully celebrating Dussehra. This festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, commemorating the epic victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Raavan and the goddess Durga's conquest of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. On this special day, numerous celebrities graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Juhu for the Sindoor Khela.

Celebs visit North Bombay Puja Pandal

Celebrities such as Rupali Ganguly, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, among others, were seen visiting the famous Durga Puja Pandal. Videos of Rupali Ganguly, Rani Mukerji, and Sherlyn Chopra enjoying the Sindoor Khela ritual at the pandal have also surfaced online.

Sherlyn Chopra touches Rani’s feet as they perform Sindoor Khela

A paparazzi account shared a video of the celebration, where Rani was seen applying sindoor to Sherlyn Chopra as she attempted to touch her feet to seek blessings. In other pictures circulating online, Vatsal Sheth can be seen applying sindoor to his wife, Ishita Dutta.

Rupali Ganguly enjoys the Sindoor Khela ritual

A video of Rupali Ganguly enjoying Sindoor Khela has also made its way to social media, and it's heartwarming. The actress is seen dressed in a red and white saree with sindoor on her face. Meanwhile, several videos of Rani, dressed in a Bengali saree, playing with sindoor have also appeared on social media, and fans can't get enough of it.

Celebs extend Dussehra wishes

On the occasion of Dussehra, several celebrities extended their wishes. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu gave a glimpse of her daughter Devi adorably saying “Dugga Dugga” and wished everyone a Happy Vijay Dashami.

Indian actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor posted some stunning pictures on her social media to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra and shared a glimpse of her "playful" son Vayu.

About North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu:

This pandal, located in Juhu, is a magnet for celebrities, especially after the Mukerji household's Puja. The Mukerji family, along with the beautiful Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah, are frequent visitors. The Bachchan family, led by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also visit this pandal. Director Anurag Basu is another familiar face amidst the crowd.