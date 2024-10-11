Shilpa Shetty, known for her devotion, shared a video of performing Kanya Puja. In the video, they followed traditional rituals of offering gifts and greetings to the young girls

In Pic: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Listen to this article Durga Puja 2024: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra touch feet of little girls as they host kanya puja at home, watch x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated Navratri by performing Kanya Puja, welcoming young girls into their home. The couple was seen touching their feet as they sought blessings. They also served the girls with Navami prasad.

Shilpa Shetty performs Navami puja

Shilpa Shetty never misses a chance to celebrate any festival. The actress, known for her devotion, often shares pictures and videos of her celebrations at home. This year, she shared a video of performing Kanya Puja. In the video, they followed traditional rituals of offering gifts and greetings to the young girls. In the prasad, Shilpa served puri, chana, halwa, and other sweets to the girls. In one of the clips, she was seen feeding them with her hands.

Fans react to Shilpa's video of Navami puja

While sharing the video, Shetty wrote, "Happy Ashtami and Navami 🙏😇 Kanjak Poojan." In the clip, the 'Sukhee' actress can be seen wearing a beautiful purple kurta with a light white print on it. She paired her kurta with pajama and dupatta, and tied her hair in a chic bun. As soon as Shilpa shared this video, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Happy Ashtami and Navami to Madam Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family." Another wrote, "Mam, aisa hi kaam karte raho, Mataji aapko khush rakhegi." A third fan commented, "LET THE DIVINE ENERGY OF DURGA ASHTAMI BRING PEACE & HARMONY TO YOUR LIFE & YOUR LOVED ONES."

About Shilpa Shetty’s personal and professional front

Shilpa Shetty loves to celebrate every festival, be it Navratri, Diwali, or Ganesh Chaturthi. Last month, the actress celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming Ganpati Bappa's idol into her home. Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa shared an adorable video showing her performing the aarti with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha, as they celebrated the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was recently seen in 'Sukhee' and 'Indian Police Force'. She played a housewife in 'Sukhee', while in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'IPF', she portrayed a police officer. Now, the actress is gearing up for the Kannada movie 'KD - The Devil', which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.