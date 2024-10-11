Ahead of 'Singham Again', Rohit Shetty has decided to re-release his film 'Singham'. The film that starred Ajay Devgn in the lead also starred Kajal Aggarwal

As several movies have been re-releasing in theatres and attracting audience back to theatres, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also decided to follow the path. Even as the director looks forward to the release of his Diwali film 'Singham Again', the filmmaker has decided to treat fans of the cop franchise with the first film of the cop universe. Yes, Rohit Shetty has decided to re-release Singham in theatres ahead of the release of the third film in the franchise.

With Singham Again already creating waves across the country, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has thrilled fans by announcing a nationwide re-release of his original blockbuster, Singham. Scheduled to return to theatres on Friday, 18th October, the re-release will offer audiences to once again enjoy the inception of India’s first cinematic cop universe.

About Ajay Devgn's Singham

The movie follows Bajirao Singham (played by Ajay Devgn), an honest and fearless police officer who upholds justice in his small village. Singham’s peaceful life takes a turn when he encounters Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj), a corrupt and influential criminal with deep political connections.

Singham’s resolve to fight corruption is tested when Shikre frames him, using his power and money to manipulate the system. However, Singham remains undeterred, vowing to expose Shikre’s wrongdoings and bring him to justice. His righteous crusade earns him both admiration and enemies, leading to intense action sequences and a battle of wits between good and evil.

The film is known for its high-octane action, intense dialogues, and themes of justice, corruption, and bravery. It spawned a successful franchise and became a cultural hit in India. This re-release will give audiences a chance to relive the high-octane action, intense drama, and iconic dialogues that made Singham an instant classic and while adding to fans’ excitement for Singham Again, releasing this Diwali.

About Singham Again

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Shetty himself, 'Singham Again' features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises a captivating mix of patriotism, high-stakes drama, and thrilling stunts.

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled in the BKC area of Mumbai, and it shows the whole of the cop universe "joining forces" to fight off the antagonist, played by Arjun Kapoor. The film heavily draws on themes from the Indian epic Ramayana.

It features action star Tiger Shroff as Lakshman to Ajay Devgn's Lord Ram, Ranveer Singh as Lord Hanuman, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Jatayu. The film follows the story of righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita), played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the clutches of Arjun's character.