Dussehra 2024: Bipasha Basu to Kajol, celebs extend special wishes to fans

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, holds great cultural and religious significance in India. Celebrated at the end of Navratri, it symbolizes the victory of good over evil, marking Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana in the Ramayana. The festival also honours Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, representing the destruction of negative forces. The festival which marks new beginnings also fosters unity and joy, reinforcing the belief in righteousness, perseverance, and the ultimate triumph of virtue over vice.

Here's how Bollywood celebrities are wishing their fans on the occasion

Bipasha’s daughter Devi adorably says ‘Dugga Dugga’ to celebrate Vijay Dashami

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu gave a glimpse of her daughter Devi adorably saying “Dugga Dugga” and wished everyone a Happy Vijay Dashami.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of Devi dressed in a red lehenga choli with gajra in her hair. Mimicking her mother, Devi is her cute voice and is heard taking Goddess Durga’s name as she says “Dugga Dugga”.

“Happy Vijaydashami. Happy Dussehra.. From our Devi and us to all… Durga Durga,” Bipasha wrote.

On the occasion of Dussehra, actress Sharvari revealed that she is praying for the upcoming film 'Alpha' co-starring Alia Bhatt. She said that on this day worship all means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a salmon and gold-hued lehenga. She completed her look with heavy temple jewelry.

“Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami Today I’m praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil,” she wrote as the caption.

On October 4, the makers of the upcoming spy film “Alpha” starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have finally revealed the release date. The movie will hit the screens on Christmas – December 25, 2025.

Kajol who has been completely immersed in Durga puja festivities at the North Bombay Puja pandal in Juhu wished fans on Dashami with a video. She shared a selfie video of herself wishing Happy Dussehra. The actress also shared a failed take of her wishing her fans.

Indian actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor posted some stunning pictures on her social media to wish everyone a Happy Dussehra and even shared a glimpse of her "playful" son Vayu.

Her pictures express how much she loves fashion and brief her about the time she spent with her son Vayu. She wore a beautiful traditional red and white suit holding a bundle of lotus flowers and went simple by keeping a simple braided hairstyle.

In her post, Sonam wrote, "May Maa Durga bless us with passion & strength, courage & grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra! Wearing @zarashahjahanofficial, Styling @rheakapoor @sanyakapoor, Makeup @mallika_bhat, Hair @alpakhimani, and Photos @gourabganguli".

Sonam recently posted three extremely cute pictures with her son Vayu, which perfectly capture their playful relationship. In one of them, Vayu is seen pulling on her hand, and then there's Sonam hugging him from behind with a playful gesture, hiding his face.

