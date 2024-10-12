Does the idea of hosting people make you anxious? From regional appetisers to desserts, try out these hassle-free recipes tailored for the festive season
Chanar Payesh is a traditional Bengali dessert can add a comforting sweet touch to your spread. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement
Key Highlights
- Hosting can end up being a bit overwhelming if you aim to please with a delicious spread
- Whether it is tea-time meet ups, or a casual gathering, planning can make hosting a breeze
- On Dussehra, chefs share simple yet flavourful recipes that will impress your guests
With ongoing celebrations across India, the festive season is still in full swing. Marked by spiritual rituals, and beloved traditions, this is also a period of family reunions and community gatherings.