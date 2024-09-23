On Sunday night, Diljit Dosanjh surprised the crowd at his Birmingham concert with a surprise guest- Ed Sheeran. The duo had earlier collaborated in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh collaborated for the second time this year. After Diljit made a special appearance at Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert this year the latter returned the favour by coming on stage for Dosanjh's Birmingham concert last night. The duo enthralled the audience to their respective tracks giving a mix of the best of English and Punjabi songs.

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosnajh took to social media to share a glimpse of their electric collaboration. In the videos, Ed Sheeran can be seen singing his hit track 'Shape Of You'. Diljit takes over and sings his song titled 'Naina'.

Diljit Dosnjah took to social media to share a video from their performance and wrote, "@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night 🙌🏽 🔥 LOVE & RESPECT ✊🏽 Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar 🫶🏽🫶🏽". In the video, the two are seen siting on the stage.

Ed Sheeran also shared a video from the night and wrote, "Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me !"

Diljit was seen dressed in an all-white outft while Ed was seen in the usual all-black outfit.

Netizens react to Diljit Dosanjh X Ed Sheeran

Fans took to the comment section to see their excitement at this collaboration between the two artists.

"You killed it Ed. Couldn’t ask for a better special guest!"

"Hahahhaha ed shareen nu poora punjabi bana dena"

"We got "Shape of You" × "Naina" live in concert before GTA 6 !!"

"Soon: Bhangra on ed sheeran songs"

About Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert in March, 2024:

Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad performed for the crowd before the main act. Fans attending Ed Sheeran's concert got a pleasant surprise when Diljit Dosanjh joined him on stage to perform the popular track 'Lover'. In a video, Diljit sang the song while Sheeran played guitar chords. It was an unexpected collaboration that touched the hearts of fans, who cheered loudly for the duo as they set the stage on fire.