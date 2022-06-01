Exclusive! Ehsaan Noorani: KK never went all out commercial as he loved performing on stage

Noorani pays tribute to KK, speaking to mid-day.com

Ehsaan Noorani/Instagram

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani of the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who had worked with singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday after he fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata, spoke to mid-day.com.

Ehsaan recalls, "We've had so many songs together from 'Koi Kahe' (Dil Chahta Hai) to 'It's the time to Disco' (Kal Ho Na Ho) and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Pretty iconic songs! In fact I had done a jingle with him years ago when he had just come to Mumbai. Loy (Mendonsa) knew him very well and I had asked Loy for recommendations because he used to teach at KK's school in Delhi. We required a rock singer for a jingle of Timex watches and he said 'Call KK' who was singing for a band back then.”

He adds, “His singing was superb but what caught my attention was that he was such a nice guy, always smiling, and positive. There was so much of love and bonding between us. He was so dedicated to his family and craft, he wouldn't compromise on what he wanted to do. He never went all out commercial because he wanted to cater to his live audience."

