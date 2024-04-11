Eid 2024: Revisit Salman Khan’s best blockbusters - from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

While Salman Khan is not releasing a film this time around as his treat for Eid, he will be back in 2025 with 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Superstar Salman Khan hasn’t missed a chance to make Eid special for his fans. Over the years Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' has treated fans with a film on the occasion. However, 2024 is different since Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' have taken over the big screens. However, for those who are loyal Salman fans, revisit these iconic films that were released on Eid.

Wanted

'Wanted' was released on Eid al-Fitr in 2009. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Inder Kumar. Salman plays an undercover IPS officer, who is on a mission to eliminate thugs and the corrupt.

Dabangg

'Dabangg', which has come out with three installments as of today, and is on the way to being made into a fourth one, was released on Eid in 2010. The film dictates the events from the early life of Khan's character 'Chulbul Pandey' and the story behind him becoming a bully cop. It also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

Ek Tha Tiger

'Ek Tha Tiger' the first in the 'Tiger' franchise under YRF's Spy Universe, revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan) a R&AW agent, and his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif) who works for the ISI, and how they join hands to eradicate terrorism.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, directed by Kabir Khan, is one of Salman Khan’s most touching performances. He plays Pavan, a devout Hanuman devotee who helps a mute Pakistani girl, Munni, reunite with her family in Pakistan. The film's special appeal lies in its cross-border message of friendship and humanity. Alongside Salman Khan, the film also presents an ensemble cast including Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and earned acclaim for its emotional depth and performances.

Sultan

‘Sultan’, a sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was released in 2016. Starring Anushka Sharma, the film is about a fictional former wrestling champion from Haryana, whose career spirals downwards due to personal turmoil.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ follows Bhaijaan, a self-avowed bachelor, who decides to give up on violence when he falls in love with Bhagyalakshmi. With his brothers all having partners he is encouraged to pursue this love. Will he go back to his old ways when he learns about her family's rivalry with a gangster or will their love persevere? The film stars Ram Charan, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, alongside Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, on Eid 2024, Salman Khan announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.