Stating that he has never met Atlee, let alone discussed Dabangg 4 with him, producer Arbaaz says there is time for franchise’s next part

Salman Khan plays the much-loved Chulbul Pandey in the franchise

Dabangg 3 may not have worked wonders at the box office, but fans eagerly await the fourth instalment that will see Salman Khan reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey. A few weeks ago, rumours were rife that the superstar and his producer-brother Arbaaz Khan were in talks with Jawan (2023) director Atlee for the next edition of the cop franchise. Talking to mid-day, Arbaaz, who had helmed Dabangg 2 (2012), cleared the air, stating, “It’s just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I’ve never met Atlee in my life. I’ve never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse’s mouth, you shouldn’t believe [the rumours] too much.”



Arbaaz Khan and Atlee

So, what is the fate of Dabangg 4? The actor-producer assures that the story of the much-loved cop will be taken forward, but in good time, as both Salman and he are busy with their respective projects. “Right now, both of us are in the middle of our [upcoming projects]. He has [to shoot] a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman is certain that he wants to do Dabangg 4, as am I. We will do it when the time is right.” Asked if he will return to the director’s chair, Arbaaz says, “I don’t know if I will direct it. I would love to, but it hasn’t been decided yet.”