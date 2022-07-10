Eid exclusive! Zareen Khan: Biryani and Sheer Khurma made by mum is a must on Eid

The actress joins the Eid celebrations at mid-day.com

Zareen Khan/SJ frames

Actress Zareen Khan, recently seen in the song, 'Eid Ho Jayegi' caught up with mid-day.com as she joined in the Eid celebrations. Speaking about her plans this year she says, "It’s going to be a low key celebration at home with mom my sister and me. My mom’s finally feeling better after a year of not keeping well."

Speaking about the special dishes that the family plans to gorge on Zareen says, "Biryani and Sheer Khurma made by mum is a must on Eid." She adds that the festival always brings back fond memories of receiving Eidi as a child.

Zareen also says she's set some goals for herself that she's aiming to achieve by next Eid. "I have a few set goals for myself which I’ll reveal as and when I achieve them, so I hope I can do that before next Eid."

