Salman Khan melted hearts on social media today as he posted a delightful picture of his family gathering to celebrate Eid Ul Adha. The actor's Instagram post featured a joyous moment captured with his siblings and parents, spreading love and happiness on this auspicious occasion.

Salman Khan with family, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Eid Ul Adha 2023: Salman Khan shares heartwarming photo with entire family to wish fans x 00:00

Salman Khan melted hearts on social media today as he posted a delightful picture of his family gathering to celebrate Eid Ul Adha. The actor's Instagram post featured a joyous moment captured with his siblings and parents, spreading love and happiness on this auspicious occasion.

The Khan family picture radiated warmth and togetherness as Salim Khan, the patriarch of the family, sat at the center, surrounded by his children. Dressed casually in a denim shirt, Salim Khan exuded a sense of pride and contentment, while Salman Khan stood beside him in relaxed attire. Arbaaz Khan was also dressed casually, while Sohail Khan opted for a formal shirt. The women in the family, including Salman's mother, and his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, looked graceful in traditional salwar suits, completing the perfect family portrait.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image captured a precious moment of sibling love and unity, as Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan beamed with joy, surrounding their beloved father. The picture, which quickly went viral, garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and well-wishers across the globe.

Eid Ul Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," holds significant importance in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The festival symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and sharing, bringing families together in celebration.

Salman Khan, known for his close-knit bond with his family, took the opportunity to spread love and positivity through his social media post. Alongside the heartwarming picture, he captioned, "Eid Ul Adha Mubarak”

Fans of the superstar were quick to express their delight and showered the comments section with heartfelt wishes. Many praised the Khan family for setting an example of unity and love, emphasizing the importance of family bonds during festivals.

Salman Khan has always been an influential figure in the film industry and beyond, known for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to social causes. His dedication to family values and his persona have garnered him a massive fan following both in India and around the world.