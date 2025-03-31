Though Shah Rukh Khan didn't come to greet his fans gathered outside his house, Mannat, near Bandra's Bandstand, he has the sweetest wish for them

Today, with the entire nation celebrating Eid ul-Fitr, fans gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. But it seems like today wasn't a lucky day for all, as SRK didn't come to greet his fans gathered outside his house near Bandra's Bandstand. Though he hasn't waved at his fans this Eid, he has shared the sweetest wish for them.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid wish

Taking to his X account, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a wish full of love, warmth, and yummy biryani. While taking to his X account, Shah Rukh wrote, "Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth, and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe, and may God bless you all!!"

As Shah Rukh Khan shared the wish, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Eid Mubarak to the King of Bollywood, @iamsrk! Wishing you, Gauri, and the entire Khan family a joyous Eid filled with love, laughter, and infinite blessings!" "Eid Mubarak, SRK! Wishing you and your loved ones happiness, health, and endless blessings," another fan wrote.

While fans missed Shah Rukh Khan this Eid, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan decided to make their fans' day better as they came to the balconies of their respective houses to wave at their fans.

Salman Khan waved at fans

Several fans had been waiting outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy, hoping to see their superstar come out onto the balcony and wave at them. Now, finally, the beautiful moment arrived with Salman Khan stepping out and waving at his fans. Salman was seen standing behind a glass wall, considering the several threats against him, but he made sure that he didn’t disappoint his fans. Salman looked absolutely dashing in a white nawabi. Salman Khan is currently busy tracking the success of his recently released action thriller co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar.

Aamir Khan wishes fans on Eid

Aamir Khan looked dashing in a white kurta as he kept his Eid look quite simple. Aamir was accompanied by director Rajkumar Santoshi, who, along with Aamir, waved at the paparazzi as they wished them Eid. In one of the pictures, Aamir can be seen giving a thanking gesture to the cameramen stationed. Later, the actor came to meet the paparazzi and offered them sweets as he wished them on Eid.