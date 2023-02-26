Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar as his film 'Selfiee' struggles at box office

Reacting to it, producer Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Khiladi Kumar and penned a strongly worded message praising Akshay and his professionalism

Ekta Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Selfiee' has failed to generate footfall in the cinema halls.

Many questioned Akshay's choices as he starred in back-to-back flops lately.

Reacting to it, producer Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Khiladi Kumar and penned a strongly worded message praising Akshay and his professionalism.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ekta wrote, "Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!"

She also added the hashtag--"insensitive."

Ekta's post comes a day after Akshay and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Selfiee' hit the theatres. Unfortunately, Selfiee, which was considered one of the most anticipated films of 2023, registered a low start at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's opening day collection as "disastrous."

Also Read: 'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer sells over 8000 tickets in advance booking for day 1

Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1... Sends shock waves throughout the industry... One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it... Fri Rs 255 cr+ India biz."

Akshay's last hit was 'Sooryavanshi', which was released in 2021. Rohit Shetty helmed the film and it featured Akshay as a cop.

Now it is to see how Akshay's upcoming films like 'Oh My God 2', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Soorarai Pottru' remake perform.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever