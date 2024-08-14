Kangana Ranaut was speaking at the trailer launch of 'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by her and boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut talked about working with three Khans of Bollywood-Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan and said that she "would love to produce and direct a film on all three Khans." While speaking to the media, she said, "I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show their talented side, wherein they can act, and they can also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to society. I would love to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented."

Kangana continued praising them for their contribution to Bollywood, saying, "What they are doing also, they are adding revenue to the industry "What they are doing is... of course they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. Also, I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with them and so many other actors."

She also shared about the one actor with whom she wanted to work but unfortunately, her wish couldn't be fulfilled. "One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irrfan Khan Saab; he is one of my favourite Khans and I will always miss him."

She was speaking during the trailer launch event of her film 'Emergency'.

Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.