Emraan Hashmi Birthday 2024: Check out first look poster of the actor from ‘They Call him OG’

Today, on Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, the makers of 'They Call him OG' have dropped the first look poster of the actor as they extend their wishes on his special day

Emraan Hashmi's look from 'They Call Him OG'

Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming anticipated gangster drama film, christened ‘They Call him OG,’ is all set to release on September 27 worldwide. Along with Pawan Kalyan, ‘They Call him OG’ also stars actor Emraan Hashmi in shades of gray. The gangster drama is helmed by Sujeeth, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ at the age of 23.

Today, on Emraan Hashmi 's birthday, the makers of the film have dropped the first-look poster of the actor as they extend their wishes on his special day. While dropping Emraan’s intense look from the film, the makers wrote, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU… @emraanhashmi couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG.”

In the poster, Emraan is seen in a rugged look as he lights a cigar. As soon as the makers dropped the poster, fans of Emraan started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Their face-off gonna create havoc.” “Madly waiting to see this Clash…Seems like #Sujeeth Anna planning something Big & Exciting @emraanhashmi look adhirindhi Best looks for both the Hero & Villain,” wrote another one.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the film is said to have great action drama, including high-octane sequences. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns. Announcing the official release date, DVV Entertainment unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan standing next to a car, holding a piping hot glass of tea with the caption ’They Call Him ‘OG.’

The caption reads: “The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024 #TheyCallHimOG”. ‘They Call him OG,’ directed by Sujeeth, who also directed the Prabhas-starrer ‘Saaho’ in 2019 and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, boasts music by Thaman S. The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film.

‘They Call him OG’ talks about a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambheera, also known as "OG," who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses.

