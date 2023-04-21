Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' drops on OTT

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on 24 February 2023. The movie is out now on Disney+ Hotstar

What happens when your biggest fan turns into your biggest foe? When a passionate, die-hard fan meets his most favourite superstar, what conspires next is a series of unforeseen and uncertain events, leaving them at loggerheads! Disney+ Hotstar presents a fun-filled ride with Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar as the dynamic superstar Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal, along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Selfiee is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the release, Akshay Kumar said, "In a country like India where the stars are made based on the adulation and love they receive from fans, Selfiee is a film that captures the journey of a fan and star in a different perspective. The music, the emotions, the chemistry and the whole story of the film is intriguing. I am happy for the film that is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and reach to wide audience across the globe."

Akshay also made the announcement about the film's OTT release on social media:

Emraan Hashmi said, "I believe the movie is a tribute to all the fans and I would like to dedicate it to them. The film is a journey of a fan just wanting a selfie with his favourite superstar and how that one selfie turns into a rollercoaster ride. I am excited for people to watch it again on Disney+ Hotstar."