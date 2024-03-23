Breaking News
Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: From ‘Murder’ to ‘Tiger 3’ - best performances of the versatile actor

Updated on: 23 March,2024 03:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Emraan Hashmi turns a year older on March 24. To mark his special day, here's a look at some of his best performances.

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 Pic/YouTube Screenshot

From being dubbed as Bollywood's 'serial kisser' to being known as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, actor Emraan Hashmi has evolved for the good. Starting with Bollywood, the actor has now comfortably made his way to the OTT platform. As he turns a year older on March 24, here are five of the best movies and shows by the actor. 


Murder
This Anurag Basu directorial saw Emraan in a negative role that earned him several accolades. Also starring Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel, the film is an erotic thriller inspired by the 2002 American film 'Unfaithful'. 


Gangster
One of the initial movies of Emraan's career, the film narrates the love story of a gangster (Shiney Ahuja) while Hashmi portrays the role of a policeman chasing him.


Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Another edge-of-the-seat thriller by Hashmi is 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' which is based on the lives of Mumbai-based underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

The Dirty Picture
Based on the life of South Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film is full of "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." It is a treat for cinema lovers with two very sophisticated actors like Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Jannat
A crime romance flick by senior director Mahesh Bhatt, 'Jannat' will always be remembered for Emraan Hashmi's iconic proposal scene which is undoubtedly every girl's dream. A second installment of the film was also made with a similar theme.

Ek Thi Daayan
When it comes to horror films with a desi twist to them, 'Ek Thi Daayan' is the perfect pick. The film narrates the story of the Indian paranormal figure of Daayan(witch). Hashmi plays the role of a magician in love with a witch.

Tiger 3 
Emraan Hashmi unleashed his devil side last year with 'Tiger 3'. His performance as an antagonist Aatish Rehman was widely appreciated. In 'Tiger 3', Emraan shared screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ae Watan Mere Watan
In the historical thriller drama film, Emraan essays the role of freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia. Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Based on real-life events, the film is a fictional story of an underground radio station, managed by a brave young girl, that altered the path of India's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from ANI)

