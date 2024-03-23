Emraan Hashmi has very consciously chosen roles that help him showcase his versatility as an actor and in the process stayed away from the tag of serial kisser that he was associated with in the beginning of his career

Emraan Hashmi

Listen to this article How Emraan Hashmi's choices have helped him move away from the tag of serial kisser x 00:00

At the trailer launch of his recently released web series 'Showtime', host Karan Johar asked Emraan Hashmi one rumour about him that he would like to stop and the actor gave a hilarious answer. “That I'm a good kisser,” Emraan said and then immediately added, “I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best.” Of course, his answer left everyone in splits. But it is one tag that he has been associated with for the longest time right from the beginning of his career.

Emraan Hashmi, known for his early career roles often associated with the "serial kisser" tag due to his romantic scenes in films, has indeed managed to reinvent himself over the years. He made his acting debut with the crime film Footpath (2003), and achieved his breakthrough for his starring role in the erotic thriller Murder (2004). While the tag of 'serial kisser' often overshadowed his skills as an actor in the public domain, in the recent years the actor has deviated from the actor by making conscious decisions when it comes to his onscreen roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emraan Hashmi has consciously chosen roles that showcase his versatility as an actor. He has moved away from the typical romantic hero stereotype and has taken on roles in a variety of genres including thrillers, dramas, and even biopics. This diversification has helped him break away from being typecast

Talking about the challenge of doing distinct films with varied characters, he had said in an interview, “It’s important to be just completely dedicated and zoned in on what you’re doing. I always try to have a novel experience with each film I do. But it hasn’t been easy because when you are known for a particular cinema, and you want to venture out and try something new, in our industry, it is like swimming against the tide".

Hashmi has focused on delivering strong performances in films that have garnered critical acclaim. By proving his acting prowess, he has managed to shift the focus from his earlier image to his talent as an actor. Films like 'Shanghai' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' are examples where he received praise for his acting skills. More recently, he has been praised for his villain act opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and the role of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia in the recently released film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

While romance remains a part of his films, Hashmi has been selective in choosing roles that have more substance beyond just intimate scenes. “There is a risk of things not working out and I’m okay with that because I know I’m excelling at a point where I am trying different subjects and characters. I think that’s what’s important,” the actor had said.