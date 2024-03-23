Emraan Hashmi Birthday 2024: How the actor stayed strong during his son Ayaan's cancer battle

Emraan Hashmi displayed immense strength and resilience throughout his son Ayaan's cancer battle

Emraan Hashmi, known for his performances on the big screen, has exhibited courage and resilience not just in his roles but also in facing the greatest challenge of his personal life – his son's battle with cancer. The actor's journey has exemplified strength, love, and determination, becoming an inspiration to many. Hashmi's life took an unexpected turn in 2014 when his son, Ayaan, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at the tender age of four.

How Emraan Hashmi has stayed strong

In an interview, Emraan Hashmi, who was a guest on a 2019 episode of the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, talked about a difficult time in his life when his son Ayaan fought cancer. Hashmi discussed the tough period when Ayaan was in remission, describing the emotional strain felt by parents worried about a possible relapse.

He talked about the tough journey his son went through battling cancer, "I've been acquainted with Purnota's efforts for many years now, particularly because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and tragically, my mother also fell victim to the disease. The emotional toll on a family when faced with a cancer diagnosis is profound and deeply devastating."

In a touching throwback post, announcing that his son was cancer-free. He wrote, 'Today marks the incredible milestone of Ayaan being declared cancer-free, five years after his diagnosis. It's been an extraordinary journey, filled with challenges and triumphs. I'm immensely grateful for all the prayers and well-wishes that have supported us along the way. Sending love and prayers to all those fighting cancer; always remember, hope and belief are powerful allies in this battle. You have the strength to overcome'. #thekissoflife

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Meanwhile, Emraan is being lauded for his performance in 'Showtime', which is created by Sumit Roy. Mihir Desai has directed it. In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.

He was recently seen in the historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' as freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence.