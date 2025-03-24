Apart from Emraan Hashmi's acting skills, the audience is always looking forward to the soulful tracks from his movies. On his birthday, let's have a look at some of the soulful tracks of his films

Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, known for his suspense and thriller films, turns 46 years old on Monday. He made his acting debut in 2003, with Vikram Bhatt's thriller film, 'Footpath' alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Bipasha Basu. After this, he was featured in Anurag Basu's thriller movie 'Murder' with Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel in which he was appreciated for his acting skills by the audience.



Over the years, Emraan has proven his versatility in all kinds of genres. Films like 'Jannat', 'Raaz Series', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai' and 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' are loved by the audience. Apart from his acting skills, the audience is always looking forward to the soulful tracks from his movies. On Emraan Hashmi's birthday, let's have a look at some of the soulful tracks of his films.



1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne



'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' is enjoyed by one and all over the years by the audience. The song features Emraan. Sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, this iconic song has a special place in our hearts.



2. Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein



The song 'Woh Lamhe Won Baatein' remains one of the biggest hits from the 2000s. The song was from the movie 'Zeher', which starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami.



3. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai



The beautiful track 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' was featured on Emraan and Kangana Ranaut. It was sung by the late singer KK, composed by Pritam, and written by Sayeed Quadri for Anurag Basu's romantic thriller 'Gangster: A Love Story'.

4. Main Rahoon Yaa Naa Rahoon



The song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon' featuring Emraan and Esha Gupta is beautifully sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik. It has over 300 million views and more than 2 million likes on YouTube.

5. Lut Gaye



'Lut Gaye' broke all records and was trending on all the social media platforms. Emraan showcases his amazing acting skills in the song. It has more than 1 billion views and approximately 10 million likes on YouTube. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the music of the song was given by Tanishk Bagchi.

