Emraan Hashmi celebrates 15 years of 'Jannat'

Updated on: 17 May,2023 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Jannat' was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the films like 'Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu' among others

Emraan Hashmi celebrates 15 years of 'Jannat'

Emraan Hashmi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Emraan Hashmi celebrates 15 years of 'Jannat'
Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Tuesday, celebrated 15 years of 'Jannat' by sharing the poster of the film.


He took to Instagram Story and posted a poster of the film. He wrote, "15 years of #Jannat".




Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, 'Jannat' revolves around betting in cricket. Actor Emraan Hashmi played the lead role.

Actor Sonal Chauhan made her debut with this film.

Jannat' was a huge hit at the box office and fans still remember some of the songs of the films like 'Zara Si Dil Mein De Jaga Tu' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

