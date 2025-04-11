Emraan Hashmi on getting annoyed by serial kisser tag: 'Wanted people to take me seriously'

Owing to his initial films, actor Emraan Hashmi had got the tag of serial kisser. He recently revealed that he would get annoyed by the tag

Owing to his initial films, actor Emraan Hashmi had got the tag of serial kisser. The credit to the tag goes to his intimate moments in films like Murder, Aksar and Crook among others. However, over time the actor expressed a desire to break free from the image and be known for his range as an actor.

Emraan Hashmi on getting annoyed with serial kisser tag

While actors often get different tags and names for the movie roles, Emraan was not too happy with the serial kisser tag getting stuck to him. In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, when asked if he was annoyed by the tag, the actor said, "There was a time when I got a little bit annoyed when I wanted people to take me slightly seriously. See, a large part of my career 2003 to 2012, is chhavi ko is tarah nichoda gaya tha ki wo ek label ban gaya tha, wo marketing main istemaal kiya jata tha. Har film main bina wajah cheezein daali jati thi. Aur media mein bhi jab aata tha ek tag line, toh mere naam se pehle wo tag aata tha - Serial Kisser (This image was utilised in such a manner that it became a label. It was also used as markeing tool. Things were added to films without rhyme or reason. And in media, my name would come with the tag)".

'Want to be taken seriously as an actor'

He went on to add, "Aur ye meri khud ki den hai mene khud ko diya hai. Toh, main kisi aur ko blame nahi kar raha hu but what happens - just when you cross that phase jaha pe wo filmein chalti hai sara cheez hota hai, phir aap apne agle phase main jana chahtein hain. You want to be taken seriously as an actor. Aap un filmon ko karne ki koshish karte hai jaha pe wo alag facet logon ko nazar aaye.Lekin usko dekh kar wo phir se usi tag par aa jate hai (serial kisser) ki acha isme toh ye nahi tha. (And this is my own gift to myself. So, I am not blaming anyone else but what happens - just when you cross that phase where those films go on and everything happens, then you want to go to your next phase. You want to be taken seriously as an actor. You try to do those films where your range is visible to people. But after seeing that, they again come back to the same tag (serial kisser) and say, there was no such scene in this)."

During the chat, Emraan Hashmi reveals people still related him to the old 'serial kisser' image and that is what irritated him. He shared, "Yaar main kuch or present kar raha hu. Main ek actor hu. Mera kaam hai alag alag kirdar aapke saamne pesh karna or aap phir bhi wahi ghisi piti baatein l rahe ho - Wo kabhi kabi is baat ke sath chidh jata tha. But, that way I'm very chill about it, Itna kuch problem nahi hai. "