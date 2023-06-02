The actress will be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment day

Sonakshi Sinha's look from 'Dahaad'. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Environment-conscious Sonakshi Sinha has different plans for her birthday this year x 00:00

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the streaming series 'Dahaad', will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, June 2.

The actress has ditched her ritual of travelling on her birthday to an exotic location and will be spending the time with her family at her new home. As per sources, Sonakshi has been working on decorating her new home for a while and the actress intends to continue the same on her special day with her close friends. The actress will also be taking some time off to have an interactive session with her fans and discuss environmental issues for World Environment day, a cause she closely relates to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 'Dahaad' which marked the OTT debut of Sonakshi, is being praised for its taut storytelling and the top-notch performances of its cast members. The 8-episode series is available to stream on Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever