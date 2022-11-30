×
Even ghosts need a second chance

Updated on: 30 November,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee says delay in kicking off part two was due to lack of “great” script

Abhishek Banerjee and Rajkummar Rao in Stree


Four years after it became the sleeper hit that it did, the makers of Stree are set to present its second edition. Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of Janna in the horror film, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, says, “The script is almost locked and we are going to start shooting next year.” Banerjee also interestingly reprised his role from the Amar Kaushik-film in the director’s latest outing, Bhediya. 


Even though Banerjee’s character was appreciated, he reveals he had his eyes on Aparshakti Khurrana’s part instead. 



“I had wanted to play Bittu, which was Apar’s character, because I thought it was up my alley, but Amar felt Janna was the right character for me.” The delay in kicking off the second edition, he says, was owing to the team’s desire to get their hands on a crackling script. “We knew that nothing less than a great script would suffice. This is why it took so long to begin part two. But, we are on the right path now.”


Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee looks rowdy and dangerous in his first look from Apurva

Ask him if Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya will now join the Stree horror universe and he says, “It depends on how the writers script it. Amar doesn’t share a script until its fourth or fifth draft.”

