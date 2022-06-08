'Every trend is not for you': Vidya Balan shares hilarious video

Vidya keeps entertaining her fans and admirers by posting funny videos, on a regular basis, on her social media handles and her fans are always enthralled by her high humour quotient

Vidya Balan. Pic/Shadab Khan

Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan took to her social media to share a very amusing short clip of herself.

The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor took to Instagram and shared a short video of her, where she can be seen trying to do a new trend of Instagram reels and hilariously tumbles off while doing so. Sharing the video clip, Vidya captioned it, "Every trend is not for you".

