Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty brings together actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor. The film will be released on November 1

Still from Singham Again

Rohit Shetty has created a successful cop universe in Bollywood with his films like 'Singham', 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. Now, he is all set to take forward the franchise with the film 'Singham Again'. This will mark the third film in the Singham franchise which has Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film follows the story of Ajay Devgn going to rescue his wife Avni played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The trailer that was released earlier this month saw Bajirao Singham and Avni play parents to a teenage son. However, things take a turn for the worse when Avni gets abducted and is taken to Sri Lanka. The makers have drawn parallels with the epic mythology Ramyana with Ajay Devgn playing Lord Ram and Kareena Kapoor as Maa Sita. Arjun Kapoor who plays the main antagonist brings to life the qualities of Ravan.

What Rohit Shetty said about Singham Again's Ramayana connection

Talking about the inspiration behind drawing parallels with Ramayana for the cop-drama, Shetty recently said at an event, "When we were working on ideas to take this (Singham) forward, Kshitij Patwardhan came to me with his idea. He wrote the screenplay the film. It was his story, not mine. What's interesting when you see the film is that it is Ramayan but we travelled all the way from Maharashtra to Sri Lanka. The locations are all places where the incidents have happened. Many of us know the story but not the actual location where it happened. So that is the unique point in this film."

Who plays what in the film

That Singham Again is a star studded affair is quite appealing for the audience. It brings together actors like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor apart from Ajay and Kareena. From the trailer, it is understood what characters the actors in the film have been inspired by:

Ajay Devgn as Ram

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita

Ranveer Singh as Hanuman

Tiger Shroff as Lakshman

Akshay Kumar as Garuda

Deepika Padukone as Vibhishana

Arjun Kapoor as Ravana

Apart from this, superstar Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the film as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. With this addition, it is surely going to be a Diwali dhamaka at the box office on November 1.