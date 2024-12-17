Veer Pahariya who will be making his acting debut with the film Sky Force was seen dancing with actress Sara Ali Khan. The two used to-date years ago and will be sharing screen for the first time

Listen to this article Ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya dance together in viral BTS video, watch x 00:00

Veer Pahariya is currently looking forward to making his Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sky Force'. Amid this, the young lad has made news after he got potted dancing with his ex-girlfriend and actress Sara Ali Khan. The two were seen dancing hand-in-hand to traditional Garhwali songs. The two were dancing as part of a scene from the upcoming film.

The video was shot and posted on social media by an Instagram user who was in Mussoorie at the time of the shoot. Sara is seen wearing a white saree with floral details while Veer is seen in a sharp suit. Both are seen dancing happily with a bunch of background dancers.

Internet users were baffled to see the two together playing out a romantic dance sequence. Isn’t he her ex?” asked a confused netizen on reddit. Some also commented on Veer's dancing skills which they did not find up to the mark.

Some who imagined a possible patch up of the ex-lovers and joked about Sara and Janvi becoming jethani-devrani. Those unaware, actress Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, the older brother of Veer. “Jahnvi and Sara will be jethani devrani,” commented a user on the video. It’s crazy to see what could’ve been lol now I’m pretty sure SAK n JK don’t even talk,” wrote another.

About Sky Force

The film which was announced in 2023 was initially supposed to hit the theatres in October, 2024. Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, the emotion, the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike at a time against Pakistan, against all odds.

Mid-day had earlier reported that the team of Sky Force will be heading to Mussoorie to shoot for a lavish promotional song for the film. We had also reported that an A-list celebrity was rumoured to join them. Since Sara has not been officially announced as the cast of the film 'Sky Force', we are assuming that she will be seen in the song.

An insider close to the Dinesh Vijan production revealed that the song has been added as part of the film’s promotional strategy. “The goal is to create a visual and musical spectacle that resonates with the audience ahead of the January 24 release. We will begin shooting on December 18, but the prep begins well in advance. The director duo will start pre-production this week, and Amar Kaushik [as the creative producer] is overseeing the proceedings. Some of the most picturesque locations of Mussoorie have been chosen for the song’s backdrop,” said the source.