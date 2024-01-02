Breaking News
Exclusive | Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen on her on-screen family: ‘Viren is like the son I never had’

Updated on: 02 January,2024 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Sushmita Sen, who essays the role of Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Aarya 3', reflects on this unique bond and shares her favourite moment from this onscreen family

Exclusive | Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen on her on-screen family: ‘Viren is like the son I never had’

In Pic: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, the formidable Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s hit series ‘Aarya’, not only portrays the new don but also embodies the essence of a devoted mother, willing to go to any lengths for her children.

After spending so much time with her onscreen family for three seasons, it's not just acting – they actually become a family. Sushmita Sen, who essays the role of Aarya Sareen in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Aarya 3', reflects on this unique bond and shares her favourite moment from this onscreen family, capturing the genuine connection that developed beyond the screen.

“Viren, my on-screen son, approached me with a genuine smile. 'After three seasons of living and breathing our roles,' he shared, 'you've become more than just a character—I see you as my mother.' This connection goes beyond scripted moments. Aarya is like a family. I have 2 daughters in real life, and Viren is like the son I never had. Whether it's a shared laugh between scenes or the camaraderie we build off-screen, Aarya has become a journey of genuine bonds and emotions that extend far beyond the confines of the show.”

Sushmita who loves her daughters. In a heart-to-heart chat with Mid-day's 'Sit With Hitlist,' opened up about a momentous question posed by her younger daughter that triggered her return to the industry. Recounting the conversation, Sushmita shared, "One day, she meets some paps under the house, and she says, 'Maa, why do they take pictures with you?' So I said, 'Because I am kind of famous.' So she goes, 'Doing what?' I said, 'I was Miss Universe. That was a long time ago, mom.' But I am also an actor. But you don't act. You don't do movies.'"

Sushmita continued, "I said, 'Because I am sitting here with you, I wanted to be with you.' No, you just don't do it, mom. I don't need you."Alisah’s simple statement had the impact of a thousand forces. It shook Sushmita to the core. The statement became a catalyst, a driving force that prompted her to contact streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, signalling her readiness to step back into her true calling.




