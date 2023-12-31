5 moments from Aarya season 3 part 1 we can't get over!

Through the seasons, Hotstar Specials’ Aarya kept the audience on the edge of their seats with unparalleled storytelling and striking performances.

Sushmita Sen in Aarya season 3

That’s not all, spirited Sushmita Sen truly embodied the fierceness of Aarya Sareen and took the story to the next level. In season 3, part 1, we saw Aarya taking control of the business and becoming one real threat to all but her world comes crashing down as she faces betrayal and deceit. Seeing her rise above it all, we can’t help but revisit 5 moments from Aarya season 3 part 1 as we prepare for the next one!

Aarya Sareen, acing the game!

The journey of Aarya to become the very head of the game wasn’t easy at all, we saw her break into pieces and then build herself to be the feared and the fierce one. The cat and mouse chase of Aarya and ACP Khan always brought paced thrill to the series and in the season 3, Aarya playfully takes this chase and escapes without a trail when we get reminded that it is Aarya who owns the game! Not only does she trick ACP Khan but does it with such ease and finesse that we see Aarya Sareen acing as the ultimate queenpin.

Two shernis in the ring!

They say, ek ghayal sherni sabse zyada khatarnak hoti hai and in Aarya Season 3, we see two shernis locking horns! Both driven with the love for their family and protectiveness towards their kids, Nalini Sa rises up to be the unmatched force against Aarya Sareen. Channeling their fearlessness, Nalini Sa and Aarya Sareen set the game afoot, taking the thrill to the next level.

Aarya, always to the rescue!

Through the thick and thin, ups and downs, Aarya goes above and beyond to keep her friends and family safe and secured. When Suraj takes an oath to destroy Aarya and the people around her, Maya, Aarya’s close friend, becomes the first target. While Suraj sneakily plays his game, Aarya catches on and swiftly takes control of the situation and saves Maya. When we look back to that moment, we truly see a roaring sherni doing whatever it takes to protect her tribe.

Aru’s poetic homage to her father

While Aarya keeps the anchor stable, her children go through turbulent times and try to find their moment of peace. Aarya’s daughter, Aru embraces her poetic side to truly express her emotions and tell her story. Channeling all her love and admiration for her father, Aru fiercely chases her path and stays true to it as a homage to her father. These moments stand as a reminder to what the Sareen family endured and continues to build their life from thereon.

ACP Khan cuts to the chase!

While Aarya Sareen has learnt to stay one step ahead of the cops, just once, ACP Khan manages to nab the important consignment of Aarya. This constant chase between Aarya and ACP Khan fueled by their chemistry kept the audience on the edge of their seats. This remarkable moment redefines the course of the story and builds up to what Aarya will have to deal with next!

