Exclusive! Ameen Sayani: I called Tabassum my 'Chhoti Moti Bahen'

Noted radio personality Ameen Sayani shared memories of Tabassum who passed away on Friday night in a conversation with mid-day.com
Ameen Sayani and Tabassum/Credit: Ameen and Rajil Sayani
Actor, talk show host and YouTuber, Tabassum who passed away on Friday night was mentored and encouraged by noted radio personality Ameen Sayani. Tabassum had started out with a show of jokes on Radio Ceylon, 'Tabassum Kay Lateefay' before the iconic 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.'
Sharing memories of the late actress Sayani told mid-day.com, "Tabassum was the fantastic star of radio, TV, films and stage and her mother Asghari Begum, was a doyenne of Urdu literature. This wonderful family came into my world of influences when Tabassum was just a plump little kid and I started calling her my 'Chhoti Moti Bahen.' Her mother started presenting me copies of some of the magnificent books and magazines that she had been writing and/or editing. Many years later, when Tabassum grew up, she also became a fantastic teller of jokes and I produced a series of highly humorous programmes featuring her jokes – called 'Tabassum Kay Lateefay.'
