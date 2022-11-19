×
Sharmila Tagore: Tabassum knew how to hold an audience

Sharmila Tagore: Tabassum knew how to hold an audience

Updated on: 19 November,2022 09:25 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Tagore paid tribute to Tabassum in a conversation with mid-day.com

Sharmila Tagore: Tabassum knew how to hold an audience

Sharmila Tagore. Pic/AFP


Veteran film actor, talk show host and YouTuber, Tabassum died on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She hosted the popular Doordarshan talk show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.' Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore paid tribute to her colleague in a conversation with mid-day.com.


Sharmila said, "Even though I hadn't worked with her in films, she had interviewed me for her show a few times. I remember her as always being happy, cheerful and well dressed. She knew how to hold an audience. Those days a lot of emphasis was paid on how one speaks and her command on Urdu was commendable. I'm sad to know of her passing and my condolences to the family. At the same time I'm glad she was active till her last days and did not suffer from major health issues. All of us wish that when the time comes it's a quick passing and not one where the suffering is endless."



Also Read: Replug! Tabassum: I knew Lata didi since I was seven-eight years old


Tabassum sharmila tagore bollywood

