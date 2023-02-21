Exclusive! Ashley Rebello on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 finale outfit

Salman Khan's stylist spoke about his finale look

Pic credit: Pallav Paliwal

Superstar Salman Khan's stylist Ashley Rebello recently opened up to mid-day.com about what went behind his Bigg Boss 16 finale outfit. Ashley said, "The finale outfit was a black vested wool suit with formal trousers, with a cotton based black shirt. We chose the look because Salman likes the fabric, it had embellished black stone buttons. The look was simple and classic with a jacquard jacket and velvet lapels, with clean lines."

As the designer-stylist had previously told mid-day.com that he was contemplating between two options, "There was a burgundy outfit with work done on it but Salman felt it looked a bit too much. He said he did not want too much bling and shine. Salman said he would rather go with something classic and that's how we ended up with the finale look."

Sharing his thoughts about the finale, Ashley added, "I was disappointed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was not in the top 2, it felt like I was watching the Marathi Bigg Boss finale but nevertheless though I like MC Stan, I wanted to see a woman of steel there competing against him. Salman looked great and he just enjoyed himself. The way he looked kept him at ease, like always he looked classic."

The winner of Bigg Boss 16,MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12, when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing. Before going to Bigg Boss he had 1.6 million followers on Instagram whereas today it has increased to 7.5 million. The subscribers on YouTube have increased by 4 million.

Also Read: Exclusive video: Here's why Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift