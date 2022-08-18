Exclusive! ‘Birthday Chat’ with Preeti Jhangiani

Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day exclusively caught up with Preeti Jhangiani, who shared her birthday plans amongst other details

Today is the birthday of the effervescent Preeti Jhangiani, who made her Bollywood debut with the smash hit Yash Raj Film ‘Mohabbatein’, which starred mega stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day exclusively caught up with Preeti Jhangiani, who shared her birthday plans amongst other details. Over to the birthday girl…

Hey birthday girl! Can you tell us about your birthday plans?

I am still under suspense as to what it will be. And the suspense will be revealed only in the night.

With whom are you celebrating your birthday this year?

My family and friends for sure! (smiles)

Can you recall your best childhood birthday memory?

Just like every girl, I always wanted to be a princess. I always wanted to wear the princess’ crown. And I finally got that for my seventh birthday!

Who gifted you that?

My parents.

Which has been your most memorable birthday gift and by whom?

It has to be from my parents. On my tenth birthday, my parents gifted me a book which I had always wanted. The book was called ‘The Book Of Magic Stories’. This is one book which I will always cherish.

Have you ever gifted anything to yourself on your birthday? If yes, then what?

I do not wait for any occasion to gift myself. I gift myself things all the time! (smiles)

What is keeping you busy these days?

Definitely, the 'Pro Panja League'. Besides that, I have also signed up for a super exciting OTT show. The details of which I cannot reveal at the moment.

Can you at least tell us the genre of the show?

It’s a dark psychological thriller with an ensemble cast. Let the producers make the announcement.

