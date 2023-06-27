Darshan Raval recently released his latest track ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’

Darshan Raval

Listen to this article Exclusive! Darshan Raval reveals what he is watching on OTT x 00:00

Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for his second album ‘Dard.' His first album ‘Judaiyaan’ was a success and ‘Dard’ too has been creating buzz with the first track ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ having recently released, while the remaining songs will be out next month.

Raval in a chat spoke to mid-day.com about work and what how he likes spending time off it! Speaking about what he has been catching on OTT he said, "I used to watch a lot of content earlier, now I'm just working day and night. I was busy travelling and then I kept working till one night before the song released. I'm a very hard worker! I have been thinking about catching up on something nice but I started watching 'Scoop' and in 15 minutes had to get back to work. Once the album comes out I will complete the series."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his fans the singer says they leave him surprised each time by guessing what he will speak about and write. "They knew I was releasing an album even before I did."

The self-confessed workaholic while speaking about his schedule said, "This album was difficult to curate because during my first album 'Judaiyaan’ I travelled a lot and then Covid hit. I was more than happy to sit in my studio everyday and make songs because I had ample time. This time around, I've been travelling everyday since last November. I don't have my gears and mics with me, I'm always on the move. Each time I open my eyes I'm in a different city. When you really want to do something things just work out. I make the melodies in the flight. At times fans travel 12 hours by train to meet me and then wait outside the airport. Sometimes I don't even realise they were waiting and later find out through social media and that really breaks me but I can't do anything. Some people must think I'm mad because I keep the phone near my mouth and record melodies at the airport, in the flight or hotels and other times with my band. Now when I look back and see the process I feel blessed."