In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day.com, Sanya Malhotra spoke about her recently released blockbuster, Jawan, and working with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Sanya Malhotra spoke about her film Jawan The actress said she was dancing in the theatre when Zinda Banda was played Sanya revealed whether the sequel of Jawan is on the way

Sanya Malhotra's joy knows no boundaries as her first film with her 'most favourite actor', Shah Rukh Khan, is setting the box office on fire. She plays the role of Dr. Eeram in Atlee's Jawan, which has entered the coveted 300-crore club in just 6 days of release. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day.com, Sanya revealed whether the humongous numbers overwhelm her.

"Honestly, it excites me and doesn't overwhelm me. I’m happy and honoured to be a part of Jawan and the box office numbers make me happy, not overwhelmed. In these 7 years, I have learned how to enjoy success and the happiness of being a part of a film and filmmaking. I take the process of a film's release and audience watching as a celebration," Sanya said.

Talking about sending a strong message through Dr. Eeram's backstory in Jawan, the actress shared, "Jawan holds several strong social messages. Dr. Eeram's backstory is heartfelt and beautifully executed. The credit goes to Atlee (director) sir for his writing, and vision and for making his actors understand his thought process behind a scene. It feels good to know people are resonating and liking Dr. Eeram's story. This film has left people happy while connecting them to the happenings around the world."

"Danced with the public at Gaiety Galaxy"

Sanya was at Mumbai's renowned single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, on Jawan's release day. When asked about her experience, the actress shared, "I saw Jawan on Day 1 at Gaiety Galaxy's noon show. It was insane. People weren't in their seats when Zinda Banda started playing. They were dancing and jumping; it was a surreal moment. For that time period, I forgot that I acted in Jawan and I'm on the screen too. Even I was dancing with the audience. It was a celebration and felt like a festival."

Sanya said she manifested working with Shah Rukh Khan. "I still cannot believe I worked with Shah Rukh Khan and that too in a film like Jawan which is breaking records every day. It feels extremely good. I manifested a film with him," the actress added.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are my favourite jodi"

Like other actresses, did Sanya desire to be paired romantically with Shah Rukh in Jawan? She laughed and opined, "Shah Rukh sir looks good with Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone's pairing with him is one of my favourites. I'm actually happy being in his Jawan army. If I had to say, I would like to do another action film with Shah Rukh sir."

Recalling the day she shot Zinda Banda with Shah Rukh in Chennai, Sanya shared, "It was a memorable shoot on a hot and humid day in Chennai. The five girls and I rehearsed our steps without knowing how the song would be shot. They placed us around Shah Rukh Khan. It came to my notice that I was standing right next to him and doing my favourite thing, dancing, with my favourite actor. I was just waiting for the shoot to end and rush to the hotel room to call my mother."

Sequel on the cards?

Is the sequel to Jawan on the way? Sanya added, "We should ask Atlee sir this as even I'm curious to know when is the sequel happening. If it is on the cards, I'm definitely a part of it."