Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue 'Bete ko haath lagane...' wasn't in the original draft, reveals writer Sumit Arora

Updated on: 14 September,2023 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Jawan's writer Sumit Arora revealed the dialogue, 'Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar,' wasn't in the original draft

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is loaded with dramatic dialogues that just seemed right for the setting and staging of the film. One of the dialogues became even more memorable as a section of people on the internet drew a reel-to-real-life connection and linked the dialogue, "Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar" to the trauma Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan had to endure during his custody in an alleged Mumbai cruise drugs case. The dialogue features closer to the climax. The audience clapped, cheered and hooted for Shah Rukh. 


While the dialogue is receiving appreciation, writer Sumit Arora said in an interview with PTI that it wasn't a part of the script originally. He shared, "It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie-making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something."


The writer further added, "I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were, 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits. Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it was correct and the shot was taken."


Sumit reacted to the kind of response the dialogue received. He said, "The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles. 

