Exclusive: Priya Paramita Paul shares her take on women’s ‘relationship statuses’

Actor Priya Paramita Paul who had also been crowned as ‘Ms. World International Ambassador 2022’, recently went through a weird experience while meeting a casting director, which she wants to share with everyone so that others can be cautious. It so happened that, while she went to a meeting for a casting, she was asked about her marital status. And for obvious reasons, she didn’t like the way it was asked.

She says, “I really don’t understand why there are marital statuses like divorced or separated. I feel your status could be married or unmarried. I really don’t understand why such statuses matter. If you are writing your matrimonial profiles, then it’s fine to share. But, why for anyone else, why does a woman have to say whether she is single or divorced or married or separated.”

In the same breath, she added, “What do people want to infer from it? Why can’t a person like me be single again when I am not married. I am completely out of it. I don’t consider myself divorced or separated, I see myself as someone who has taken a new birth after all the turmoil and life lessons. I think relationship status like divorced or separated should be taken away and that’s why I had participated in the pageant where Ms is the title. For a man Mr in itself is a title, it doesn’t matter whether he is married or unmarried. I think Ms should be the title used for every woman in spite of who she is.”

Paramita also shared that, while meeting people for work, most of them are curious to know about her personal life. She adds, “Whenever I go to any casting director or production houses, they always teach me that for any specific role your face, the dialogue delivery, character should match the requirements. If that is the case, why on earth do they have to get into the personal information? I remember someone asking me “beta app kya padhaai karte ho” and when they found out about me, they started defining me by saying “woh ladki nahi aurat hain,”. I felt disgusted. I do not appreciate such things. Even though the world talks about women empowerment and there are so many realistic movies we are making about women, we are not learning anything from those stories.