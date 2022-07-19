Exclusive! Sharmila Tagore on Bhupinder Singh: His contribution as a guitarist is immense; he was different from everyone else

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2022 03:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Sharmila Tagore featured in many popular songs voiced by the late Bhupinder Singh

A still from 'Dil dhoondta hai'


Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore featured in many popular songs voiced by the late Bhupinder Singh who passed away on Monday. These include 'Dil dhoondta hai' from Mausam (1975) and 'Zindagi zindagi mere ghar aana' from Dooriyan (1979).

Remembering the late singer, Sharmila told mid-day.com, "He was close to Basu Bhattacharya, so he sang in ‘Griha Pravesh’ (1979) besides ofcourse Mausam (1975) He sung a lot of songs for Gulzar saab because he had that very ghazal, classical based training. He could never really be a hero’s voice but his contribution as a guitarist is immense, he played beautifully."

Speaking about the person, behind the legend she adds, "He was a delightful person, I had met him on many occasions. I found him to be polite and correct in many ways. He was innovative in his ways. He has left behind a huge legacy of wonderful songs. They were few and far between at times but they lived on. ‘Rut Jawan Jawan’ (Akhri Khat, 1966) for example, He sang with Lataji and Rafi saab and yet held his own. He was different from everyone else. Condolences to Mitali and the family."

