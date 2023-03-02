Exclusive! Talat Aziz on working with Sharmila Tagore in 'Gulmohar' to playing Hrithik Roshan's father in 'Fighter'

Breaking News
02 March,2023
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

The ghazal maestro plays a cameo in 'Gulmohar'

Talat Aziz/Instagram


Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz is part of the cast of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Gulmohar.' The veteran singer-actor spoke to mid-day.com and shed light on his upcoming projects.


How did you join the cast of 'Gulmohar?'



I was approached by the director and production team, the character is not a singer, I play a family friend who happens to sing at a party. It's just like people who sing when they are in a good mood, at least maine sur mein gaaya hai. The song is meaningful because it appears at the beginning of the film and through it the director has opened a lot of doors related to the plot.


How did the love for acting begin?

People will always know me as a singer first and then an actor, I'm a creative person. I don't claim to be a superstar but I'm comfortable in front of the camera and slip into the character. There are a lot of technicalities involved but it's something I have gotten used to, it also helps to have good co-stars like Sharmilaji (Tagore) and Manoj (Bajpayee.) I believe, acting is reacting.

Will you take on more acting parts?

I am playing a primary character in 'Scam 2003', Hansal Mehta's next. I've shot a cameo for 'Fighter' as Hrithik Roshan's father. In fact I had to refuse a good series due to date issues. 

What are your thoughts about the massive growth of OTT?

There has been a great revolution in entertainment post Covid where we are exposed to world cinema. Language is not a barrier anymore as long as the product is good. On the other hand there is so much choice that competition is much more.

