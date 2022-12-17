Breaking News
17 December,2022
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

Tripti Dimri who has been receiving appreciation both from the audience and critics for 'Qala' got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com

Exclusive video! Tripti Dimri: After Laila Majnu there was nothing for 2 years

Tripti Dimri/Instagram


Tripti Dimri who has been receiving appreciation both from the audience and critics for 'Qala' got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com. The actress spoke about the need for appreciation and validation much like her character Qala, why director Anvitaa Dutt is like a mother to her and finally look forward to a special singing performance by Tripti.


Speaking about her debut 'Laila Majnu' co-starring Avinash Tiwary, that was presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajjad Ali she said, "After Laila Majnu there was nothing for 2 years. I was trying to figure out things and a lot of people would give suggestions about what I should and shouldn't be doing. I was confused because as an artiste I did not have confidence in me at that point of time. 'Laila Majnu' did get appreciation but not as much as a 'Bulbul.' I was doubting myself, what kind of time I should give to this because it's that age where you want to earn too. The only way is to go through that process and you start to understand yourself."



Besides Rola with Vicky Kaushal, Dimri has the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in her kitty. She has come a long way from the phase when she had no offers in hand. 


The actress who played a singer in 'Qala' has also trained in the art in real life. "I joined the music society in college and used to rehearse for 14 hours a day to perform at college fests. Acting became my love and I had to leave that part of me behind. I do enjoy music, it's been 5-6 years but I want to start practising again."

Tripti Dimri Qala bollywood Entertainment News Web Series

