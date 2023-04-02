Exclusive! Vikrant Massey: Gaslight is a slow burner

Vikrant turns 36 on April 3

Vikrant Massey/Yogen Shah

Vikrant Massey who turns 36 today, has just had a big release with the Pavan Kripalani directed 'Gaslight' that also features Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh among others. The actor in a recent conversation with mid-day.com had revealed what got him on board for the film. The film has released on Disney+Hotstar over the weekend.

Vikrant said, "Sara (Ali Khan) worked hard the most, she was at Pavan sir's place working on the character, also because she is the protagonist and drives the film on her shoulders. It is through Meesha (Sara's character) that the story slowly unravels and it's a slow burner. The amount of hard work she has put in this film is something she is better equipped to talk about. For me, we shot this film in Gujarat's Wankaner, most of the film is shot in and around the place of Wankaner. The place has it's own historical significance that you must have seen in the trailer. There's taxidermy everywhere and these things really spook you out which is needed in a film like this. I don't think I had to do anything extraordinary or put myself through something unusual to play Kapil." He adds that there were bits and pieces of the movie that were physically demanding. "All in all I had a great time. However, the amount of preparation and world building Sara has done, like I said she drives the film on her shoulders."

'Gaslight' is the story of Meesha, a paraplegic who returns to her royal estate after 15 years to find that her father Ratan Singh Gaikwad is missing. A series of events make the wheel-chair bound Meesha feel that her stepmother Rukmini is hiding the truth and is manipulating her into thinking that she is mentally unstable with the help of her admirers that include Meesha’s distant cousin Rana Jai Singh and a police officer Ashok Tanwar.

